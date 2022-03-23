Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.74. 1,490,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,586. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.27 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.45.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

