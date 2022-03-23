J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

