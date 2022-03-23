J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $209.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

