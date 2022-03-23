Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,874,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $439,049,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

