Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

