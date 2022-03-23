Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
