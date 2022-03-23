Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

