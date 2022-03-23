JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Get JOANN alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOANN (JOAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.