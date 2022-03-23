Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.77. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 5,732 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.