John Brough Sells 2,250 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

