John Brough Sells 2,250 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
