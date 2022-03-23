John C. Kennedy Acquires 3,100 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $16,027.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Horizon Global stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
