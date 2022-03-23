John C. Kennedy Acquires 3,100 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $16,027.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horizon Global stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. Horizon Global Co. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

