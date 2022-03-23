Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $34.92. Joint shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 409 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

