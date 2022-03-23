JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 336.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 106,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08.

