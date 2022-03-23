JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

