JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

