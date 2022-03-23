JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $161.05. 74,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

