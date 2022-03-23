JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $388.61 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. JUST has a market cap of $388.61 million and approximately $192.65 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.99 or 0.07100344 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.03 or 0.99693205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044355 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

