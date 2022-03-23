Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Dara F. Mitchell Sells 1,480 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KAI opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.96.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.