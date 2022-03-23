Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
LON KAPE opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.55.
About Kape Technologies (Get Rating)
Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.
