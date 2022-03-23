KARMA (KARMA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001457 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00043737 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00248305 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

