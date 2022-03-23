Katie M. Boylan Sells 3,617 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TGT stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

