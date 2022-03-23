Kava.io Price Tops $5.62 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00200185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00029071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.92 or 0.00436296 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00058522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.