KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KBH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KB Home by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

