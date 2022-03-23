Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $815.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $842.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.66. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $853.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.