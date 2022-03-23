KemPharm (KMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KMPH opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

