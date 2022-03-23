Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.06) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 391.28 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The stock has a market cap of £436.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

