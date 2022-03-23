Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,328 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

