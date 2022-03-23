Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,663,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,580,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

