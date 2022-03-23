Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 932,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after buying an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

