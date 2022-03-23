Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,375 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

