Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $307.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.