Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 507 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

