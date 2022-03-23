Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 810 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

