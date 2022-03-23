Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 563 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

