Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 452 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

