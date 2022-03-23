Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.72. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KZR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

