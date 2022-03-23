Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

TSE:K opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.28. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 in the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

