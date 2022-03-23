Klaytn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.18 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $90.18 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.70 or 0.07003053 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.28 or 1.00144655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,761,697,470 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

