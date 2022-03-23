Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ADRNY stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

