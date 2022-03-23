Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

DNUT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,575. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,561,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

