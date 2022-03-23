KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.70. KT shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 856,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

