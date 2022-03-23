Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $54.74

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $52.60. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The firm has a market cap of $523.38 million, a PE ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

