Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

