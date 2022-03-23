Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

