Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

