Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.