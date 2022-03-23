Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.