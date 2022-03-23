Lake Street Financial LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 68.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $220,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.