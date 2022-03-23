Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $737,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.