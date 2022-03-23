Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

