Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 210,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lamprell in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £130.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.90.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

